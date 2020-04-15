Community celebrates woman’s 100th birthday with car parade

A Mississippi community used some creativity to celebrate a woman’s 100th birthday amid the ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak.
Friends and families of Catherine Alderson were escorted by police cars and fire trucks as they celebrated a century of her life in a car parade Friday, the Oxford Eagle reported. Alderson was able to wave to cars while sitting in her driveway, wrapped in a shawl and surrounded by bubbles and pink balloons.
The idea to bring the celebration to her home came from Alderson’s grandchildren, and was made possible by the police and fire departments in Oxford. Long distance family members and Alderson’s friends from church also joined the party.
“She didn’t know why the Lord had left her here this long,” Peggy Leister, Alderson’s daughter, said. “I told her maybe it’s because she lived for Him and worked hard and tried to do what He asked her to do in the Bible.”
Officials in Lafayette County have also been hosting other car parades for children who are missing birthday celebrations due to the outbreak. Deputies said 14 parades with fire trucks and blaring sirens were held in the county since their office announced it will be hosting the drive-by parties last week.
