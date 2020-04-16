Controversy about N95 masks puts Oxford doctor in the spotlight

By BECKY GILLETTE

Baptist Health System, which has 22 hospitals in its system including several in Mississippi, is a regional leader in testing, diagnosing and treating COVID-19, said spokeswoman Ayoka Pond.

“We have tested more patients than any other provider in our region,” Pond said. “We also can move patients to larger hospitals in our system if we need to. We have been meeting seven days a week to protect our staff and our patients and have been a leader in best practices and response around our region. We have practiced strict furlough, quarantine, and isolation procedures for staff and patients.”

Pond said they have enough masks and other PPE to protect their team and care for their patients. She said in addition to the masks they wear throughout the hospital, if they’re providing direct care to confirmed or suspected COVID patients, workers are provided with N95 masks.

However, it made national headlines recently when Dr. Samantha Houston filed a lawsuit claiming she lost her job at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North in Oxford because she complained about lack of PPE for nurses. Houston said she felt safe enough because she had a N95 mask, but felt like nurses were not as safe.

Mississippi Today quoted an anonymous doctor at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North as stating that the hospital’s public message is very different than the message that the staff are receiving in their daily updates being asked to conserve PPE. At least one other doctor in Mississippi has reportedly been fired for speaking out about coronavirus safety.

Pond denied that nurses did not have adequate access to N95 masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines that regular face masks instead of the safer N95 respirator masks can be used when seeing COVID patients unless the health care provider is doing an invasive procedure such as an intubation. CDC has recommended providers consider alternatives in the face of a potential N95 respirator shortage.

“Use surgical N95 respirators only for HCP (health care providers) who need protection from both airborne and fluid hazards (e.g., splashes, sprays),” the CDC states.

In Italy, an estimated nine percent of COVID-19 deaths have been in healthcare workers. Italy’s national health institute reports 4,824 health care workers have been infected. In another hard-hit country, Spain, about 5,400 health care workers have been infected representing about 14 percent of cases. Some health care workers in those countries have complained about lack of PPE.