Delta’s Double Quick in new hands after sale to S.C. buyers

The dozens of Double Quick convenience stores that are a fixture of the Mississippi Delta got new owners in a transaction that closed April 23.

Don’t worry.

You won’t have to get used to a new name, new signage, new store décor or new cashiers. Current store locations and the Double Quick corporate store workforce will remain, said Tom Gresham, Double Quick president and CEO.

Double Quick and its 41 Delta stores and eight Arkansas stores are the latest acquisition of Charleston, S.C.-based Refuel. The 12-year-old seller of food and gasoline has been on a buying spree since its 2018 acquisition by Texas private equity firm First Reserve. With First Reserve, Refuel went on to acquire 30 stores from West Oil Inc. and Bishopville-Petroleum. They followed that with the $50 million construction of 10 new stores in South Carolina, according to an Associated Press report.

Acquisition of the Double Quick locations puts Refuel on track to meet the prediction of its principals to grow locations to over 100 by the end of the year.

Gresham declined to give a price for the private transaction. Refuel will handle administrative operations from the Gresham Petroleum Co./Double Quick headquarters on Pershing Avenue in Indianola.

Gresham, a former president of the Mississippi Economic Council, will wrap up a one-year term as president of the Delta Council on June 1.

As an officer and shareholder of Gresham Petroleum, he said he expects the firm will find a place for him. He’ll also be serving on the executive committee of Gov. Tate Reeves’ Restart Mississippi, a group Reeves will consult on the timing and steps toward removing restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Gresham and Bill McPherson started Double Quick in 1983. Tom Gresham’s brother Walton Gresham stayed on the petroleum side of the business, an operation the Gresham family started in the 1920s with a filling station and petroleum deliveries to farms in the region. Today, Gresham Petroleum distributes fuel to Double Quick stores and other dealer sites.

Convenience store veteran Mark Jordan has been guiding Refuel’s expansions and applying a data-driven approach to its food and beverage offerings, the Convenience Store News reported last year. The report noted Refuel’s stores have become known for making fresh boiled peanuts on site.

Double Quick, for its part, is known for fresh food, including made-to-order items for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Hot and cold beverages are also part of the draw.