Dillard’s closes 200 stores, all six in Mississippi

MBJ Staff

All six of the Dillard’s department stores in Mississippi have temporarily closed due to the corona virus pandemic.

They are among at least 200 stores closing out of 285 in the Little Rock-based retail chain.

The closing of the Dillard’s in Northpark mall in Ridgeland leaves the mall without any of its three anchor stores, the others being Belk and J.C. Penney.

All stores are maintaining their online sales, according to company spokesperson Julie Johnson Guymon.

The other Mississippi stores are in Biloxi, Meridian, Southaven, Vicksburg and Hattiesburg.