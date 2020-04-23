E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

A statue of Elvis Presley located in downtown Tupelo, Miss., where the rock musician was born, is seen in an empty courtyard after officials have asked visitors to stay away amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, March 26, 2020. A playground adjacent to the statue is surrounded by police tape with a sign alerting visitors the play area is closed until further notice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Festival for king of rock ‘n’ roll goes virtual amid virus

Posted by: Associated Press in NEWS, Tourism 04/23/2020

The switch to virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic includes a festival honoring the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Organizers for the Tupelo Elvis Festival in Mississippi announced Wednesday the music event slated to be held in June will now be a virtual gathering.

“The health and safety of our patrons is most important, but we are excited to share our festival with the world,” Debbie Brangenberg, the executive director of the festival, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

The annual fest honoring Tupelo-born Elvis Presley features performances from musicians, gospel groups, and includes a competition to qualify for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest held in Memphis.

Organizers are offering refunds for those who do not want to attend a virtual festival.

