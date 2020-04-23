Festival for king of rock ‘n’ roll goes virtual amid virus

The switch to virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic includes a festival honoring the king of rock ‘n’ roll.
Organizers for the Tupelo Elvis Festival in Mississippi announced Wednesday the music event slated to be held in June will now be a virtual gathering.
“The health and safety of our patrons is most important, but we are excited to share our festival with the world,” Debbie Brangenberg, the executive director of the festival, told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
The annual fest honoring Tupelo-born Elvis Presley features performances from musicians, gospel groups, and includes a competition to qualify for the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Contest held in Memphis.
Organizers are offering refunds for those who do not want to attend a virtual festival.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info