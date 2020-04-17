FRIDAY — Mississippi reports 169 new cases of Coronavirus, 3,793 total with 11 new deaths

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 3,793 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 169 newly identified cases on Friday.

It is the 15th day in the last 17 that the single-day total has been more than 100 with four days of more than 200 as the anticipated peak is still expected next week.

There have been 140 total deaths reported (11 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 314, followed by DeSoto with 213, Jackson County with 196, Lauderdale County with 181, Harrison County with 137, Forrest County with 137, Rankin County with 128 and Madison County with 123.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 13, Pearl River with 8, followed by Leflore, Lincoln, Jackson and Tippah with 6 each.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3