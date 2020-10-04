FRIDAY — Mississippi reports 6 more deaths 209 new cases of Coronavirus, 2,469 total

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 2,469 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a record 209 newly identified cases on Friday morning.

It is the second consecutive day new cases reported have been more than 200 as the anticipated peak is still more than a week away.

There have been 6 total deaths (down from Thursday’s single-day high of 9) reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 219, followed by DeSoto with 158, Jackson County with 135, Lauderdale County with 118, Harrison County with 99, Madison with 95 and Rankin County with 88.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3