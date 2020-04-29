Hancock Whitney: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $111 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had a loss of $1.28 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $361.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $315.6 million, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.3 million.

Hancock Whitney shares have declined 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.