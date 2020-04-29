Hancock Whitney: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $111 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The bank, based in Gulfport, Mississippi, said it had a loss of $1.28 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.
The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $361.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $315.6 million, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.3 million.
Hancock Whitney shares have declined 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info