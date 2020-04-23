Hattiesburg Clinic Featured in the New England Journal of Medicine

Hattiesburg Clinic was recognized by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) for its creative and innovative response to managing the COVID-19 outbreak by creating outside partnerships and sourcing solutions locally in the midst of the pandemic.
When confronted with a shortage of COVID-19 test kits, Hattiesburg Clinic partnered with Forrest General Hospital and the University of Southern Mississippi to solve its test tube shortage and ultimately expand testing throughout the state of Mississippi.
The Pine Belt community’s efforts were featured in the journal’s section regarding innovations in the delivery of care. In the article titled “Responding to COVID-19: Lessons from Management Research,” the NEJM used Hattiesburg Clinic as a model for other healthcare organizations to follow when dealing with an outbreak of this scale.
“It is a complete honor to see the work of so many talented leaders in our community recognized by this highly respected journal of our peers,” said John Fitzpatrick, MD, Hattiesburg Clinic nephrologist and president of the clinic’s board of directors. “It has been such an amazing journey with tremendous life-saving outcomes. And this is just the beginning.”
