Hill returns to Mississippi as CFO of M&M Bank

Clayton Legear, President & Chief Executive Officer of Merchants and Marine Bank in Pascagoula, recently announced the selection of Casey Hill as the Bank’s Chief Financial Officer.
Hill, a Mississippi native, has held a variety of senior and executive banking roles in a broad cross-section of U.S. markets. He moves to Pascagoula from Austin, Texas, where he served as the managing director of a multibillion-dollar national business unit at one of the wholesale funding banks of the Farm Credit system. Prior to that, he was chief credit officer at a bank on the west coast. In addition to these posts, Hill has significant banking experience within the markets where M&M Bank operates, including Mississippi and Alabama.
Hill completed his undergraduate studies in banking and finance at Mississippi State University, going on to earn his MBA with honors from the Owen School of Management at Vanderbilt University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info