JACK WEATHERLY

There is something ancient about all of this.

There is an invisible killer threatening everyone, regardless of where you live.

In the ghetto, on the street, in a gated community, in the city, the countryside, north, south, east or west.

It is as old as the plagues of the Middle Ages.

And older.

Instead of the blood of a lamb smeared on the lintel and door posts of homes of the captive Israelites to protect themselves from the angel of death, which laid waste to their pagan captors, the Egyptians, we have our own protections to save us from another killer – angel I do not think – called the corona virus.

Hand washing – often and with warm water and soap – masks and, above all, isolation.

Even then, there is no guarantee.

Ever notice that our lives do not have the seeming certainty of events recorded in the Bible, especially in the New Testament?

That’s the difference between history and current events.

Yet even casual reading of Scripture shows the terror and uncertainty of those times.

The first day of what was to become the holy weekend, Friday, was a time of mourning for the followers of Jesus, who, as their savior, had been tortured, then crucified that day on a Roman cross in a cruel public spectacle of raw power.

Their leader had told them, and told them, what to expect, but their fears – for themselves primarily – paralyzed them.

They hid from the authorities, just as we hide in obedience to the authorities.

There is an eerie atmosphere in our largest metropolises. Manhattan looks like downtown Jackson.

It’s as if an evil genie said you can have three wishes, and Jackson’s first would be to look like New York.

America’s great economy has been brought to its knees inside one month. Businesses are closed or badly hobbled, and more and more people are without work.

A cough or a sneeze can make us flinch. This is no joke.

Nor was the polio outbreak when I was a child and before Jonas Salk developed his miraculous vaccine.

A little girl in my neighborhood died from poliomyelitis, a viral disease that could be transmitted by water. So in the hot summer, we were told not to go swimming in a public place. That was not superstition. It was, and is, good science.

The great fear for children of that era was living their lives in a medieval-sounding device known as the “iron lung.”

These days, a similar device, the ventilator, is in great demand.

Yet, I was reminded that this day is Good Friday (for most Christians, depending on the calendar).

When as I cruised through the empty streets of downtown Jackson in mid-morning, two things caught my eye.

By the side of the concrete steps of a Romanesque building containing the sanctuary of Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church was a wooden cross draped with a black shroud.

On the steps, a woman was tending to potted Easter lilies that will be displayed in their glory two days later.

» MBJ Senior Writer Jack Weatherly can be reached at jack.weatherly@msbusiness.com.