LYNN LOFTON — Gray hair, travel deals, ice cream and other serious Covid issues

Oh great, Harvard researchers are saying that stress causes hair to turn gray. I think we sort of knew that before but now it must be so if Harvard says it, right? Show me anyone in the U.S. who isn’t stressed right now and I’ll show you a five year old. In fact my five-year-old granddaughter thinks everything is just hunky dory, and that’s as it should be. She has plenty of years ahead to earn her gray hair.

So does this mean we’ll have a nation of gray heads when we re-emerge into the world? That’s good news for hair salons and barber shops when they’re allowed to practice their trades. But it won’t be just about covering the gray; there will also be a pent up demand for haircuts. Currently there are some wives giving their husbands haircuts, but I seriously doubt the wives are letting the men take scissors to their heads.

Then there are these fabulous travel deals that are popping up on everyone’s computers. Flights are cheap, cheap. Going now would mean an almost empty plane but everything is closed when you get to your dream destination. Book ahead for the time when we’re released from house arrest? That guessing game will add to the accruing of gray hair (see the first paragraph).

In addition to the plethora of airline deals, there are, and have been for years of course, marvelous online deals for every type of garment. Why shop now when there’s nowhere to wear new duds? Someone said the big decision of the day is what to wear when taking out the trash. There’s also going to the mailbox; that’s the highlight of my day.

Can you imagine what this confinement would be like without modern technology? We are staying connected through the miracle of all the things I don’t understand but use anyway. For Easter my family had a virtual get together to see and hear each other. It made my day, but I have to say the males in the family are looking pretty wooly (see the second paragraph). A couple of them are growing beards too, figuring they might as well go for the total wooly look.

On another positive note: more people are walking and riding bikes than I can ever remember seeing. It gets us out of the house and we don’t have to dress up. Who knows, maybe we’ll come out of this pandemic slimmer even though we’ll be grayer. Nah, probably not because I’m rewarding my good behavior with things I don’t normally eat — bacon, ice cream with chocolate sauce, etc. Here you have permission to fill in the blanks with your own well-earned guilty pleasures ______________________.

Peace.

» LYNN LOFTON is a long-time correspondent for the Mississippi Business Journal.