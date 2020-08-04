MBCI Director of Economic Development wins scholarship award to Site Selectors Guild annual conference

John Hendrix, Director of Economic Development for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was recently awarded one of five scholarships to attend the Site Selectors Guild Annual Conference. This conference brings together all 51 global members of the Site Selectors Guild as well as economic developers from around the world.

“This annual conference afforded me the opportunity to make contacts with experienced site selection consultants,” says Hendrix. “I was able to inform them about the many benefits and incentives to working with the Tribe, and describe the variety of industries we are currently serving.”

The conference featured expert guest speakers, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, all with the goal of fostering an interactive sharing of ideas with regard to site selection, as well as a networking opportunity for all attendees.

Hendrix received the Robert M. Ady Professional Scholarship, awarded to only five recipients who must be full-time employees of an economic development organization. These recipients are given a complimentary registration to the Annual Conference, including all activities throughout the event’s duration. This year’s conference was held in March in Atlanta, GA.