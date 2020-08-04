MBCI Director of Economic Development wins scholarship award to Site Selectors Guild annual conference

John Hendrix, Director of Economic Development for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, was recently awarded one of five scholarships to attend the Site Selectors Guild Annual Conference. This conference brings together all 51 global members of the Site Selectors Guild as well as economic developers from around the world.
“This annual conference afforded me the opportunity to make contacts with experienced site selection consultants,” says Hendrix. “I was able to inform them about the many benefits and incentives to working with the Tribe, and describe the variety of industries we are currently serving.”
The conference featured expert guest speakers, breakout sessions, and panel discussions, all with the goal of fostering an interactive sharing of ideas with regard to site selection, as well as a networking opportunity for all attendees.
Hendrix received the Robert M. Ady Professional Scholarship, awarded to only five recipients who must be full-time employees of an economic development organization. These recipients are given a complimentary registration to the Annual Conference, including all activities throughout the event’s duration. This year’s conference was held in March in Atlanta, GA.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info