Medical licensure board restricts out-of-state telemedicine doctors

By JACK WEATHERLY

The Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure threw open the door on March 15 for out-of-state physicians to practice telemedicine in the Magnolia State because of the corona virus pandemic.

On March 24, the board revised its position by deciding that only out-of-state physicians with previously established doctor-patient relationships with Mississippians would be allowed to practice telemedicine.

That has been criticized in some corners as protectionism for Mississippi physicians.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Steve Azar had urged states to relax restrictions to allow more flexibility in attacking the pandemic. Gov. Tate Reeves likewise urged the Board of Medical Licensure to show flexibility in addressing the needs caused by the outbreak.

“It’s inexcusable that the board is not doing everything that they can to increase the supply of qualified health care professionals. It seems to me that the board only cares about power,” Taylor Jameson, a lobbyist and researcher for the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, told Mississippi Today.

Dr. Kenneth Cleveland, executive director of the board, said that while the state is at the bottom of all states in physicians per capita, its doctors are only working at 15 to 20 percent of capacity, Cleveland estimates.

After the March 15 vote by the board, it was flooded with requests from out-of-state physicians – nearly 1,200 from California alone, Cleveland said in a recent interview with the Mississippi Business Journal.

Asked why the Mississippi board would not accept the vetting and licensing of physicians by other states, Cleveland said the sheer numbers of applicants would likely mean that 1 or 2 percent of them would not pass muster.

Kevin Harper of the American Telemedicine Association said,

“We were surprised that Mississippi chose to require an existing patient-provider relationship.”

Mississippi had 190.3 physicians per 100,000 population in 2018, ranking last, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

Neighboring Louisiana ranked No. 27, with 260.3 doctors per 100,000, Becker’s says.

As of 2019, there were about 17,000 physicians licensed by Louisiana, nearly three times Mississippi’s 6,000.

Louisiana is granting temporary licenses to out-of-state physicians to render telemedicine for the duration of the pandemic.

Louisiana ranks ninth overall in corona virus cases per 100,000, or 528 per 100,000 population, putting it fourth place, and 1,328 deaths, or sixth overall, according to The New York Times on Monday.

Mississippi ranked 24th with 4,512 cases as of Monday, or 152 per 100,000, and 169 deaths, or six per 100,000, according to The Times.

Dr. Claude Brunson, executive director of the Mississippi Medical Association, which represents the state’s physicians, said in an interview that Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, cannot be treated telemedically.

Because of precautionary steps such as blocking elective office visits,

“we’ve got plenty of physicians with not much to do,” Brunson said.

“Telemedicine cannot help you intubate a patient that needs to go on a ventilator,” Brunson said. “Covid-19 has not created a telemedicine crisis.”