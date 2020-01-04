Mississippi alters probation check-in because of virus

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is temporarily stopping in-person check-ins for people on probation, parole, house arrest or other forms of community supervision. It’s part of an effort to control the spread of the new coronavirus.
The department said in a news release Tuesday that instead of going to an office, people under supervision should check in by phone, email or video chat between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays. The change is in effect from Wednesday until at least April 17.
Deputy Commissioner Christy Gutherz said in the release that people are not required to speak with their assigned agent. They must provide their name, Mississippi Department of Corrections identification number, address, phone number and other relevant information.
“You must call,” Gutherz said. “If you don’t, you will be considered as non-reporting.”
Community supervision also includes earned release supervision, conditional medical release and interstate compact.
