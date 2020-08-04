Mississippi health centers get $17.9 million to fight corona virus

MBJ Staff

Twenty community health centers in Mississippi will receive more than $17.9 million to support their efforts to provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) .

The health center funding stems from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) enacted on March 27. The legislation provides $1.32 billion in supplemental funding to community health centers.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) approved the CARES Act health center funding to help improve access to health care services for people who are uninsured, isolated or medically vulnerable.

HRSA awarded the following grants for Mississippi:

Family Health Care Clinic, Inc., Pearl, $1,854,410; Central Mississippi Civic Improvement Association, Inc., Jackson,$1,794,665; Coastal Family Health Center, Inc., Biloxi, $1,445,165; Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc., Hattiesburg, $1,311,050; Family Health Center, Inc., Laurel, $864,335; G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center, Inc., Canton ;$844,985; Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc., Clarksdale ,828,710; North Mississippi Primary Health Center, Inc., Ashland, $815,675; Delta Health Center, Inc., Mound Bayou, $806,270; Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center, Inc., Fayette, $751,265; Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Inc., Meridian, $743,795; Northeast Mississippi Health Clinic, Inc., Byhalia, $779,485; East Central Mississippi Health Care, Inc., Sebastopol, $695,600; Outreach Health Services, Inc., Shubuta, $676,670; Access Family Health Services, Inc., Smithville, $672,695; Dr. Arenia C. Mallory Community Health Center, Inc., Lexington, $656,885; Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., Jackson, $628,445; Mantachie Rural Health Care Inc., Mantachie, $594,320; Amite County Medical Services, Inc., Liberty, $588,440; Claiborne County Family Health Center, Port Gibson, $583,145.