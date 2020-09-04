Mississippi inflated dome to store exports to Asia, Europe

A storage dome was inflated in Mississippi to house wood pellets that will be used as sources of fuel abroad.
Enviva, the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, announced Tuesday on Facebook that it has inflated the dome at the port of Pascagoula in Jackson County. It will be used to store materials that will be exported through a new terminal at the port to markets in Asia and Europe, WLOX-TV reported.
Construction on the $90 million terminal has not stopped amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to employ about 30 workers and support 150 other direct and indirect jobs.
Another storage dome is also expected to be inflated at the terminal before the end of the year.
