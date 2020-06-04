Mississippi inmate dies months after becoming ill

A Mississippi inmate who was serving a 15-year sentence has died after becoming ill months ago and being hospitalized periodically since December.
The state Department of Corrections said Monday that Mary Jewell, 40, died Sunday at Merit Health Central in Jackson, where she was taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Jewell was tested for the new coronavirus while she was hospitalized, and the results were negative, the department said. An autopsy will be done.
Jewell was sentenced in May 2010 in Lee County for convictions on one count of attempted armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. She had been in prison since June 2010.
Mississippi’s prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department because several inmates died during outbursts of violence late last year and early this year. Jewell was at least the 32nd Mississippi inmate to die since late December.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info