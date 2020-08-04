Mississippi mayor’s online meeting hacked with racial slurs

A Mississippi mayor says his online meeting was hacked with vulgar and racist words and images because of his recent comments about the new coronavirus in his city.
Moss Point Mayor Mario King was leading a board of aldermen meeting Tuesday night on Zoom when someone interrupted the online gathering, which the mayor was also streaming on Facebook Live, news outlets reported.
The meeting was ended and the mayor did a separate Facebook Live, lasting nearly an hour, addressing the hack. King said this was not a new experience for him because he often receives racist messages. He also says some hackers tried to interrupt a different call earlier Tuesday.
“It is unfortunate when we see blatant racism, however, as a black man this is normal for me,” King said.
The mayor has been an outspoken critic of the state’s and Gov. Tate Reeves’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia.
African Americans account for more than half of Mississippi’s coronavirus cases and deaths, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. African Americans make up about 38% of the state’s population of nearly 3 million people.
Future Zoom meetings for Moss Point will still be held online, King said. He added that he will require a password for the online gatherings so if there are any more issues, the user’s IP address can be obtained.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info