Mississippi woman gives $1,200 stimulus check to food pantry

A woman donated the $1,200 relief check she received from the federal government to a Mississippi food pantry amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheron Lambert gave the one-time stimulus payment to the Hancock County Food Pantry, WLOX-TV reported Tuesday. The checks are part of the $2.2 trillion economic recovery bill that will give a $1,200 payout to individuals and $2,400 to married couples. Parents are also set to receive an additional $500 per child.
Sandra Roberts, a volunteer at the pantry, said she got “chills” after seeing Lambert’s donation. “She felt like we needed it more than she needed it,” she said. Aside from Lambert’s monetary donation, Roberts said they have been getting food donations from other places, including military bases and Walmart.
Mississippians over 60-years-old are allowed to pick up food once a month from the pantry, while those under that age can get food every three months. Roberts said everyday foods, including peanut butter, are one of their most expensive purchases.
According to the state’s Health Department, there have been 3,087 coronavirus cases and 111 deaths in Mississippi.
