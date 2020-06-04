MONDAY — Mississippi reports 100 new cases of Coronavirus, 1,738 total with 51 dead

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 1,738 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a record 100 newly identified cases on Sunday morning.

Mississippi has had 100 or more new cases five of the last six days.

There have been 51 total deaths (8 new) reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions. Deaths have occurred in Amite County, Bolivar County, DeSoto County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Holmes County, Humphreys County, Lafayette County, Lee County, Leflore County, Madison, County, Montgomery County, Panola County, Perry County, Rankin County, Sunflower County, Tippah County, Tunica County, Webster County and Wilkinson County.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 158, followed by DeSoto with 136, Jackson County with 98, Harrison County with 79, Madison with 74, Rankin County with 74 and Lauderdale County with 70.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3