MONDAY — Mississippi reports 2 more deaths, 161 new cases of Coronavirus, 2,942 total

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 2,942 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 161 newly identified cases on Monday morning.

It is the 11th day in the last 13 that the single-day total has been more than 100 with two days of more than 200 as the anticipated peak is still later this week.

There have been 98 total deaths reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 259, followed by DeSoto with 178, Lauderdale County with 159, Jackson County with 147, Harrison County with 112, Madison with 106, Forrest County with 105 and Rankin County with 100.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3