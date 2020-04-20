MONDAY — Mississippi reports 238 new cases of Coronavirus, 4,512 total with 10 new deaths

By ROSS REILY
Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 4,512 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 238 newly identified cases on Monday.
It is the 18th day in the last 20 that the single-day total has been more than 100 with six days of more than 200 and one day of 300 as the anticipated peak is expected later this week.
There have been 169 total deaths reported (10 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.
Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 347, followed by DeSoto with 238, Lauderdale County with 220, Jackson County with 209, Scott County with 148, Forrest County with 147, Harrison County with 145, Rankin County with 141 and Madison County with 140.
Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 15, Pearl River with 10 and Leflore with 10.
Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:
April 29: 238
April 19: 300
April 18: 181
April 17: 169
April 16: 264
April 15: 273
April 14: 145
April 13: 161
April 12: 139
April 11: 173
April 10: 209
April 9: 257
April 8: 88
April 7: 177
April 6: 100
April 5: 183
April 4: 97
April 3: 181
April 2: 104
April 1: 136
March 31: 90
March 30: 89
March 29: 95
March 28: 84
March 27: 94
March 26: 108
March 25: 57
March 24: 71
March 23: 42
March 22: 67
March 21: 60
March 20: 30
March 19: 50
March 18: 13
March 17: 11
March 16: 3
