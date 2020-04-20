Mosher named director of Institute for Systems Engineering Research 

Reed Mosher, an engineer with decades of military research experience, is now leading the Institute for Systems Engineering Research (ISER), a collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and Mississippi State University.
Mosher, director emeritus of ERDC’s Information Technology Laboratory and most recently a research data scientist at Jackson State University, is the new director of ISER, housed in Vicksburg at ERDC. Mosher spent 40 years at ERDC before retiring in 2018.
A Maine native, Mosher earned his master’s degree from Mississippi State and his doctorate from Virginia Tech, both in civil engineering. He spent 15 years working in ERDC’s Geotechnical and Structures Lab, including four years as the lab’s lead technical director for military engineering. From 2008-2018, he served as director of ERDC’s Information Technology Lab and as a member of the U.S. Army’s Senior Executive Service.
Mosher was a part of teams that investigated terrorist attacks such as the Oklahoma City bombing, the 9-11 attack on the Pentagon, the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia, and attacks on U.S. embassies in West Africa. He received the Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award, and the Army Engineer Association’s Bronze de Fleury Medal, for his leadership in research that has led to the development of innovative technologies for force protection of U.S. military and civilian personnel worldwide from terrorist bombings and conventional weapons.
