Muse hired as CTO at BankPlus

BankPlus has announced Fred Muse has joined the bank as Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer. Fred has 30 years of Retail and Information Technology experience, spending the last 23 years at Hudson’s Bay Co./Saks Fifth Avenue. He began his career as a retail buyer responsible for purchasing men’s clothing. Fred transitioned into the technology discipline after returning to college and studying computer science. Fred also spent several years in the Treasury Department of Deposit Guaranty Corporation performing investments and loan portfolio analysis using model simulations and data analytics.
Fred earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing Management from The University of Arkansas and expanded his undergraduate studies in Management Information Systems at Iowa State University.
Originally from Hot Springs, Arkansas, Fred currently resides in Ridgeland, MS, with his wife of 30 years, Jude. They have two children, Jake (26) and Audrey (23). Fred enjoys fly fishing and he and his family are members of St. Richards Catholic Church.
