Only eight of Dogwood Festival stores are open during pandemic

Dogwood Festival Market is normally one of the most bustling retail centers along Lakeland Drive in Rankin County, but only eight of its 37 businesses were open earlier this week, in some fashion, due to the corona virus pandemic, according to Inland National Real Estate Services LLC.
The Chicago-based company issued the following statement: “Dogwood Festival is abiding by the state of Mississippi’s shelter in place [order from Gov. Tate Reeves] with only essential businesses being open.”
Following are the businesses that are currently operational, and in what manner:
Dickey’s BBQ, curbside and take-out; Red Wing Shoes, online or phone orders and curbside pickup; MaxFit Nutrition, open; GameStop, phone orders and curbside pickup; Hibbett Sports, not open but manager is fulfilling UPS orders; El Sombrero, drive-through only; McAlister’s Deli, curbside only; Chick-fil-A,drive-through.
