Passenger traffic down 90 percent, Jackson airport announces layoffs

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Board and Executive leadership recently conducted an internal business assessment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most airports worldwide, daily flight schedules and passenger traffic at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN) have been dramatically impacted.
Daily flights to and from JAN are down an estimated 70% versus prior year. Passenger traffic has reduced by up to 90% from previous levels. Parking revenue, a significant contributor of JAN’s revenue, has decreased by approximately 90%. The associated revenue declines severely affect the JMAA, its employees, and all partners, tenants, and concessionaires. Consequently, and after much deliberation, JMAA has taken the following decisive actions to position the organization for a financially sound future.
These actions include:
• a reduction in workforce of approximately 8%
• a hiring freeze,
• the elimination of certain executive positions,
• energy conservation measures,
• restrictions on discretionary purchases, and,
• a decrease in consultant contracts of 67% These are difficult, but necessary adjustments being
