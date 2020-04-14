REEVES: Schools to stay closed through end of semester

Mississippi public schools will remain closed the rest of the semester, according to Gov. Tate Reeves, because of Coronavirus.
Reeves made those comments during a press conference this afternoon.
“School buildings will remain closed the rest of the semester,” Reeves said. “That does not mean that school is cancelled. Distance learning will continue.
“We will be ensuring that learning will continue to take place.”
Reeves went on to say he will be asking schools and educators to submit plans on how to accomplish that for the entire state.
Educators will also be tasked with coming up with a plan for preparing for classes in the summer and early fall, not as a mandatory measure for students, but as a measure to allow them to keep up without having been in a classroom setting the final nine weeks of the school year.
“We know that this virus doesn’t hit everyone equally,” Reeves said. “The economic damage does not hit everyone equally. And despite the best efforts of our education community, this hasn’t hit all students equally.”
Breaking story, more to come.
