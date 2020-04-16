Regions Bank and UMMC announce up to $50,000 matching gift to support COVID-19 relief

Regions Bank on Thursday announced a contribution of up to $50,000 to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in support of UMMC’s comprehensive work to serve patients, families and communities affected by COVID-19.

These funds will be used as part of a matching gift option designed to help increase financial support for immediate needs across the Medical Center. For every dollar raised in support of UMMC’s COVID-19 response efforts, Regions Bank will provide a dollar-for-dollar match up to $50,000.

“Every day, around the clock, the physicians and staff of UMMC are meeting urgent needs and providing guidance, care, comfort and support for people and families from across our state,” said Robert Leard, Metro Jackson Market Executive for Regions Bank. “We are proud to support their work through this donation, and we encourage others to consider how they can contribute to these efforts as well. Indeed, we are facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19. But we are also seeing unprecedented collaboration as people and organizations come together to support each other during a very difficult time.”

Donations can be made to the COVID-19 Recovery Support Fund online at this link. In addition, gifts can be mailed to COVID-19 Support; UMMC Development Accounting; 2500 N. State St.; Jackson, MS; 39216. Gifts may be made in honor or memory of a loved one, a health care hero, or any other person.

Contributions made in support of COVID-19 relief will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Regions – up to $50,000 – to assist UMMC in providing medical supplies and equipment, supporting health care professionals, and offering additional support to patients and their families. UMMC is sharing consistently updated COVID-19 information, innovations and response tactics at www.umc.edu/coronavirus.

“We are grateful to community partners like Regions for their generosity in stepping up to assist UMMC, our providers and our patients during this time of uncertainty, suffering and loss,” said LouAnn Woodward, Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Dean of UMMC’s School of Medicine. “As we face this challenge together, this financial commitment from Regions will help us meet real human needs in real time.”

As Mississippi’s only academic medical center, UMMC is helping lead the state’s response to the pandemic. The UMMC Center for Telehealth, one of only two Telehealth Centers of Excellence in the nation, is providing triage services by phone and on smart devices for COVID-19 testing. UMMC experts have also provided responses to the pandemic, including the design of an emergency ventilator and creation of a respiratory clinic on the Jackson campus. In partnership with the Mississippi Department of Health, UMMC has provided in-house COVID-19 testing and has opened testing sites around the state.

The UMMC donation is part of Regions’ comprehensive response to helping people, businesses and communities affected by the coronavirus. Collectively, Regions Bank and the Alabama-based Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments, have committed $5,000,000 in support of small-business recovery, nonprofit assistance and other community initiatives.