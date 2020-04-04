SATURDAY — Mississippi reports 97 new cases of Coronavirus, 1,455 total with 35 dead

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 1,455 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a record 97 newly identified cases on Saturday morning.
There have been 35 total deaths (6 new) reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions. Deaths have occurred in Amite County, Bolivar County, DeSoto County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Holmes County, Humphreys County, Lafayette County, Lee County, Leflore County, Madison, County, Montgomery County, Panola County, Perry County, Rankin County, Sunflower County, Tippah County, Tunica County, Webster County and Wilkinson County.
Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 140, followed by DeSoto with 118, Jackson County with 79, Madison with 67, Rankin County with 66 and Lauderdale County with 61.
Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:
April 4: 97
April 3: 181
April 2: 104
April 1: 136
March 31: 90
March 30: 89
March 29: 95
March 28: 84
March 27: 94
March 26: 108
March 25: 57
March 24: 71
March 23: 42
March 22: 67
March 21: 60
March 20: 30
March 19: 50
March 18: 13
March 17: 11
March 16: 3
