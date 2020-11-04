SATURDAY — Mississippi reports single-day high of 11 deaths, 173 new cases of Coronavirus, 2,642 total

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 2,642 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 173 newly identified cases on Saturday morning.

It is the ninth day in the last 11 that the single-day total has been more than 100 but the first in three days that is less than 200 as the anticipated peak is still more than a week away.

There was a single-day high of 11 total deaths reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 234, followed by DeSoto with 163, Jackson County with 139, Lauderdale County with 133, Harrison County with 107, Madison with 99 and Rankin County with 94.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3