Special election delayed to fill a Mississippi House seat

A nonpartisan special election to fill a Mississippi House seat is being delayed by two months because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that June 23 is the new date for the election in District 88 in parts of Jasper and Jones counties. If a runoff is needed, it will be July 14.
The original date was April 21 with a May 12 runoff.
Three candidates have qualified for the race, and the qualification period will not reopen.
Republican Rep. Ramona Blackledge of Laurel resigned Jan. 31, less than a month after the start of the four-year term. The freshman lawmaker said she had to choose between serving in the House and collecting her state retirement pay. She said she could not afford to relinquish the pension that she earned during 40 years of working for county government.
In Mississippi special elections, candidates run without party labels on the ballot but they often tell voters their party affiliation.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info