Staple Cotton hires Tatum for marketing team

Staple Cotton Cooperative Association (Staplcotn) has announced the addition of Crawford A. Tatum to its marketing team.

He began on April 7, as Director of Economic Research and Market Risk Analyst. Tatum, a graduate of Auburn University, began his career in 1997 by joining The Montgomery Company in Opelika, Alabama.

After gaining six years of valuable experience and a broad exposure to domestic and international cotton markets, Tatum moved to Memphis, where he joined The Seam, an internet-based cotton trading company, as Director of Trading. After four years at The Seam where he interacted with nearly all U.S. cotton merchandising firms, Tatum was tapped to start a U.S. cotton merchandising and trading division of a multi-commodity firm based in Hong Kong, The Noble Group.

Shortly after joining Noble, he was promoted to Global Head of Cotton. During his time at Noble, the business grew into one of the world’s largest commercial cotton trading firms. In 2017, The Noble Group sold their agriculture division to China Overseas Oil and Foodstuff Company (COFCO).

Tatum continued to serve as their Global Head of Cotton for several months before opting to return home to Auburn, Alabama, and pursue other interests. During his career in the cotton industry, Tatum has provided expertise and leadership to many industry organizations including chairing The Intercontinental Exchange Cotton Committee and serving as a board member and vice president of the American Cotton Shippers Association.

Staplcotn President and CEO Hank Reichle believes Tatum is a perfect fit for Staplcotn. “Our membership will benefit from Crawford’s broad experience in the global cotton industry and his unique set of skills when it comes to providing sound research and market analysis for managing risk. With Crawford, we add even more expertise to our team which is complimented by his understanding of our local cotton economy and values,” he said. Tatum and his wife, Charmoin, have two children and enjoy spending their time at local athletic events, church, and on their farm in Alabama.