Home value data collector Ownerly in a stud
y found that Mississippians are receiving, on average, the largest stimulus checks in the country.
The company’s Stimulus Check Impact Index used US Census data to show that Mississippi families will be receiving the largest stimulus checks in the country worth on average $2,659 per family, which is 40% higher than families in Massachusetts whose average payout is $1,897 per family, the lowest in the country.
Ownerly examined U.S. Census data to estimate stimulus check payouts based on the number of households that fall within income levels for full or partial bailout checks, as well as average number of children in those homes. The government is giving $1,200 per adult making $75,000 annual income or below ($2,400 for married couples making up to $150,000), decreasing as income approaches $99,000 ($198,000 if married). Households with children qualify for an additional $500 each child.
Ownerly then compared this to average monthly bills (based on essential household bills such as rent, utilities, and mobile phone bills) for families in each state to see those states in which the bailout cash will stretch farthest.
The states with the highest estimated payout per qualifying family are Mississippi ($2,659), New Mexico ($2,571), Louisiana ($2,543), Alabama ($2,515) and Florida ($2,501).
States with the lowest average payout are Massachusetts ($1,897), New Hampshire ($1,899), Maryland ($1,918), Connecticut ($1,920) and New Jersey ($1,931).
The states where stimulus checks will have the greatest potential economic impact for a family are Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, West Virginia and South Dakota.
“To be sure, there are few who believe the payouts will cover full costs for the recently unemployed, especially facing an uncertain time frame in which employment markets may recover from the coronavirus,” said Richard Gargan, spokesman for Ownerly. “Rather, the index gives a directional indication of the states which stand to economically benefit the most based on average family size and monthly costs.”
The stimulus checks are part of a $2.1 trillion financial infusion the government hopes will provide some relief in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
https://www.ownerly.com/data-analysis/coronavirus-stimulus-check-study/