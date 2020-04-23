THURSDAY — Covid-19 cases top 5,000 as state reports 8 new deaths and 259 new infections

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 5,153 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 259 newly identified cases on Thursday.

It is the 21st day in the last 23 that the single-day total has been more than 100 with eight days of more than 200 and one day of 300 as the anticipated peak is expected later this week.

There have been 201 total deaths reported (8 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 383, followed by DeSoto with 252, Lauderdale County with 249, Jackson County with 228, Scott County with 177, Madison County with 165, Forrest County with 164, Rankin County with 153 and Harrison County with 152.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 18, Leflore with 13 and Pearl River with 11.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» April 20- April 26 (incomplete) — Total cases 879 /Avg. per day 219

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3