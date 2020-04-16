THURSDAY — Mississippi reports 264 new cases of Coronavirus, 3,624 total with 7 new deaths

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 3,624 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 264 newly identified cases on Thursday morning.

It is the 14th day in the last 16 that the single-day total has been more than 100 with four days of more than 200 (two consecutive) as the anticipated peak is still expected between Saturday and Monday.

There have been 129 total deaths reported (7 Thursday), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 301, followed by DeSoto with 211, Jackson County with 189, Lauderdale County with 174, Harrison County with 134, Forrest County with 134, Rankin County with 122 and Madison County with 116.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 12, Pearl River with 8, followed by Leflore, Lincoln and Tippah with 6 each.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3