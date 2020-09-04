THURSDAY — Mississippi reports 9 more deaths with record 257 new cases of Coronavirus, 2,260 total

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 2,260 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a record 257 newly identified cases on Thursday morning.

After a day in which only 88 cases were reported on Wednesday, the numbers shot up on Thursday with almost double the single day high from April 5 as the anticipated peak is still more than a week away.

There have been 76 total deaths (9 new, which is a single-day-high) reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 203, followed by DeSoto with 150, Jackson County with 122, Lauderdale County with 99, Harrison County with 96, Madison with 88 and Rankin County with 85.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3