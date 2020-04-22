TODD SMITH — Virtually all Americans impacted by Coronavirus

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise and schools, workplaces and public gathering spaces across the United States remain closed, a new Pew Research Center survey finds that the coronavirus outbreak is having profound impacts on the personal lives of Americans in a variety of ways.

Nearly nine-in-ten U.S. adults say their life has changed at least a little as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, including 44% who say their life has changed in a major way.

Amid widespread calls from experts for Americans to socially distance from one another to avoid spreading the virus, what recently seemed like mundane daily activities now elicit concerns from large swaths of the population. About nine-in-ten U.S. adults (91%) say that, given the current situation, they would feel uncomfortable attending a crowded party. Roughly three-quarters (77%) would not want to eat out at a restaurant. In the midst of a presidential election year, about two-thirds (66%) say they wouldn’t feel comfortable going to a polling place to vote. And smaller but still substantial shares express discomfort even with going to the grocery store (42%) or visiting with a close friend or family member in their home (38%).

How are people adapting their behavior in light of the outbreak? Four-in-ten working-age adults ages 18 to 64 report having worked from home because of coronavirus concerns – a figure that rises to a majority among working-age adults with college degrees and upper-income earners. Still, despite current circumstances, about two-thirds of adults with children under 12 at home say it’s been at least somewhat easy for them to handle child care responsibilities.

The virus also has impacted Americans’ religious behaviors. More than half of all U.S. adults (55%) say they have prayed for an end to the spread of coronavirus. Large majorities of Americans who pray daily (86%) and of U.S. Christians (73%) have taken to prayer during the outbreak – but so have some who say they seldom or never pray and people who say they do not belong to any religion (15% and 24%, respectively).

Among U.S. adults who said in an earlier survey they attend religious services at least once or twice a month, most (59%) now say they have scaled back their attendance because of the coronavirus – in many cases, presumably because churches and other houses of worship have canceled services. But this does not mean they have disengaged from collective worship entirely: A similar share (57%) reports having watched religious services online or on TV instead of attending in person. Together, four-in-ten regular worshippers appear to have replaced in-person attendance with virtual worship (saying that they have been attending less often but watching online instead).

Community newspapers mobilize Coronavirus support

Editors of community newspapers, an often overlooked but critically important element of the U.S. media ecosystem, are front-line responders in the coronavirus crisis.

The nation’s 7,000 non-daily community newspapers have been hit just as hard as daily papers and online news sites as the global economy shudders to a halt and advertising evaporates, according to a recent study from the Poynter Institute.

Some have suspended their print editions or sharply trimmed their print runs. Publishers have reluctantly laid off longtime staffers. But the mission, to inform communities and keep them safe, has never been more crucial.

“It’s a double whammy,” said Bill Reader, the co-author of “Foundations of Community Journalism” and a journalism professor at Ohio University. Weekly newspapers “are busier than they’ve ever been covering local edicts, local closures, providing essential information — and at the same time, getting almost no revenue.”

As the surge of news deserts – communities entirely lacking in local reporting – spreads across the country, weekly papers have increasingly become the sole source for that essential information, especially in rural communities – areas that often have spotty broadband access and elderly populations, making the idea of cutting costs by moving entirely online a nonstarter, Reader said.

In the early days of the crisis, as mandates for social distancing spread slowly and local governments tried to square safety concerns with public access, weekly editors were at the forefront of fights to ensure that officials would define news organizations as essential businesses. Many were successful.

State news associations, a vital resource for weekly papers, are running special COVID-19 pages on their websites that link to reliable sources. They are providing Slack channels, house ads and PSAs, advice on the federal stimulus package and suggestions for encouraging advertisers to stick with their buys.

Corporate Responsibility Mic: Companies Beg You Not to Use Services in Coronavirus Ads

Uber and Fiat Chrysler are taking an unusual tack in their ads during the coronavirus – urging people not to use their products.

A recent 60-second television ad from Uber shows a montage of scenes of people quarantining at home.

“Stay home for everyone who can’t,” the advertisement advises at the end. “Thank you for not riding with Uber.”

It’s not uncommon for companies to run ads that try to tap into a national mood during a time of crisis and tragedy, Joseph Turow, professor at Annenberg School for Communication at University of Pennsylvania told CNN. But he said the Uber ad is unique in that it actually urges people not to use the product.

Thomas Ranese, Uber’s vice president of marketing, said the company will run the ad for the next two weeks to stress the importance of staying at home.

The public service announcement is “a company that is synonymous with movement, thanking you for not moving, because right now that helps save lives,” he said in a statement.

Fiat Chrysler isn’t specifically telling people not to buy cars. But a social media campaign on Friday told people to leave their cars parked and not drive for the time being.

It repurposed its “Groundhog Day” Super Bowl spot starring Bill Murray. But instead of showing him enjoying the repetition of the same day because of his chance to drive a Jeep, as the original spot did, this contains a message about being stuck at home.

“We understand that every day is starting to seem the same,” said the ad, before cutting to the original spot showing Bill Murray waking up again to the Sonny and Cher song “I’ve got you babe.”

“Stay home. Stay healthy” says the ad. It then shows a Jeep driving off road with the words “When this is all over, the trails will be waiting.”

It also has online ads featuring the Chrysler Pacifica and the company’s Ram and Alfa Romeo brands.

The Jeep ad is similar to ads that ran near the end of World War II, said Turow, as companies that had not been able to make consumer products during the war were promising customers they would be able to buy their products again soon. The most famous of those ads was one that promised “There’s a Ford in your future.”

