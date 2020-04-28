TUESDAY — 10 new deaths as state reports 248 new cases of Coronavirus, 6,342 total

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 6,342 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 248 newly identified cases on Tuesday.

It is the 26th day in the last 28 (20th consecutive) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 11 days of more than 200 and one day of 300 as the anticipated peak is expected later this week.

There have been 239 total deaths reported (10 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 435, followed Lauderdale County with 318, by DeSoto with 272, Scott County with 281, Jackson County with 252, Madison County with 212, Forrest County with 196, Rankin County with 179 and Harrison County with 166.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 19, Leflore with 15, Pearl River with 15 and Monroe County with 12.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» April 27-May 3 — (Incomplete) Total cases 431 /Avg. per day 215.5

» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 28: 248

April 27: 183

April 26: 193

April 25: 284

April 24: 281

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3