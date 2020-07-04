TUESDAY — Mississippi reports eight more deaths with 177 new cases of Coronavirus, 1,915 total

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 1,915 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a record 177 newly identified cases on Tuesday morning.

Mississippi has had 100 or more new cases six of the last seven days.

There have been 59 total deaths (8 new) reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 169, followed by DeSoto with 140, Jackson County with 108, Harrison County with 89, Madison with 82, Rankin County with 78 and Lauderdale County with 78.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3