Turbeville promoted to Chief Accounting Officer at BankPlus

BankPlus has announced that Karlen Turbeville was recently promoted to Executive Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer. Turbeville has been with BankPlus for over seven years and has over 30 years of financial and operational experience including public accounting with Arthur Andersen & Co. and in the telecommunications industry.
Turbeville attended the University of Mississippi where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant. Turbeville resides in Jackson and serves on the Board of Directors of Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corporation.
