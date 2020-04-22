WEDNESDAY — 10 new deaths as state reports 178 new cases of Coronavirus, 4,894 total

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at xxxx after the Mississippi Health Department reported 238 newly identified cases on Wednesday.

It is the 20th day in the last 22 that the single-day total has been more than 100 with seven days of more than 200 and one day of 300 as the anticipated peak is expected later this week.

There have been 193 total deaths reported (10 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 377, followed by DeSoto with 244, Lauderdale County with 235, Jackson County with 221, Scott County with 163, Forrest County with 158, Madison County 151, Harrison County with 150 and Rankin County with 148.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 18, Leflore with 12 and Pearl River with 10.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» April 20- April 26 (incomplete) — Total cases 620 /Avg. per day 206

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3