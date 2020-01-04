WEDNESDAY — Mississippi reports a record 136 new cases of Coronavirus, 1,073 total with 22 dead

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 1,073 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 136 newly identified cases on Wednesday morning.

There have been 22 total deaths reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions. Deaths have occurred in Amite County, Bolivar County, DeSoto County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Holmes County, Humphreys County, Lafayette County, Lee County, Leflore County, Montgomery County, Panola County, Perry County, Rankin County, Sunflower County, Tippah County, Tunica County, Webster County and Wilkinson County.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 109, followed by DeSoto with 94, Madison with 53, Jackson with 52 and Rankin County with48.

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 2