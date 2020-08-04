WEDNESDAY — Mississippi reports eight more deaths with 88 new cases of Coronavirus, 2,003 total

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 2,003 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a record 88 newly identified cases on Wednesday morning.
It’s only the second time in eight days Mississippi has had less than 100 or more new cases.
There have been 67 total deaths (8 new for the third consecutive day) reported, the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.
Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 178, followed by DeSoto with 144, Jackson County with 111, Harrison County with 88, Lauderdale County with 84, Madison with 83 and Rankin County with 79.
Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:
April 8: 88
April 7: 177
April 6: 100
April 5: 183
April 4: 97
April 3: 181
April 2: 104
April 1: 136
March 31: 90
March 30: 89
March 29: 95
March 28: 84
March 27: 94
March 26: 108
March 25: 57
March 24: 71
March 23: 42
March 22: 67
March 21: 60
March 20: 30
March 19: 50
March 18: 13
March 17: 11
March 16: 3
