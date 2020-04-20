Wolf named chief operating officer at Adams and Reese

Adams and Reese recently announced that Stephen C. Wolf, CPA, CLMhas joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer, based in the firm’s New Orleans office.
As COO, Wolf oversees all operational aspects of the firm, including financial management, administration, technology and information services, human resources, facilities, and risk management. Wolf will also be heavily involved in the planning and execution of the firm’s strategic goals and to ensure its continued financial strength and operating efficiency, working closely with the Adams and Reese Executive Committee in this capacity.
Wolf was previously Chief Operating Officer at Deutsch Kerrigan, LLP in New Orleans, and prior to that was the firm administrator at Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin and Hubbard and Martzell & Bickford, APC, both in New Orleans.
Wolf received his Bachelor of Science in Management from Tulane University and completed Graduate Studies in Management at Loyola University New Orleans. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Notary Public and Certified Legal Manager.
