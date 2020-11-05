Ahlberg named branch manager for PriorityOne Bank

PriorityOne Bank has announced the promotion of Meaghan Ahlberg. Ahlberg will be serving as Branch Manager for PriorityOne’s Brandon branch.

Meaghan is a graduate of Louisiana Bankers School for Supervisory Training. She has 11 years of experience in banking and has served in many areas of the banking including, Teller, Customer Service Representative and Personal Banker.

Meaghan and her husband, Phillip, have two children, Camden and Sullivan.

PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, Mississippi, operates fifteen offices in twelve Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Flowood, Pearl, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $700 million.