E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Banking & Finance » Argent Financial Group wins Stevie Award for Financial Services Company of the Year

Argent Financial Group wins Stevie Award for Financial Services Company of the Year

Posted by: MBJ Newswires in Banking & Finance, NEWS, Newsmakers 05/27/2020

Argent Financial Group, an independent fiduciary wealth management firm, has been named the winner of a Stevie Award in the 18th Annual American Business Awards.
The Ruston, Louisiana-based company received a bronze award for Company of the Year – Financial Services – Large. This is the third year in a row that Argent has won a Stevie Award, and the second time the company has earned this specific recognition.
The company has offices across 31 markets, including Mississippi offices in Oxford and Ridgeland.

BEFORE YOU GO…

… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.

If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.

Click for more info

Tagged with:

About MBJ Newswires