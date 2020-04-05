Bennett joins AGJ Systems & Networks

Becky Bennett recently joined AGJ Systems & Networks in Gulfport.

Bennett has nine years of sales and business development experience in the hospitality sector. Previously, she was the Sales & Event Manager at Morton’s The Steakhouse (Landry’s Inc.), where she was a top sales manager for 5 years.

Bennett is a native of Coastal Mississippi and graduate of Whitman College, where she graduated Cum Laude with honors.

She began with administrative work in a law firm, then administered a small hospitality business.

She was Assistant Director of Public Relations and Events at Oak Crest Mansion, and Special Events Coordinator for the Salvation Army.

Bennett is involved in the community as President of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi Beach Chapter and is vice president of Membership of the Southern Public Relations Federation. She is a launch team member of Back Bay Church, and an active member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the Leadership Gulf Coast class of 2020.