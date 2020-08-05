Bird Promoted to Chief Financial Officer at Adams and Reese

Adams and Reese recently announced that Dana F. Bird, CPA, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Bird, who joined Adams and Reese in 2016 as Controller, is based in the firm’s New Orleans office.
As CFO, Bird heads day-to-day financial management of the firm and oversees all accounting and finance activities.
Prior to joining Adams and Reese, Bird served as the Accounts Payable Manager at the University of New Orleans. She was previously an Auditor with Jacobson and Adler, LLC in Metairie, as well as Senior Controller at Rutterrex, Inc., and has held other accounting and finance roles within local and regional companies in the New Orleans and Lake Charles areas.
Bird received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting, cum laude, from the University of New Orleans in 1981. She is an active Certified Public Accountant.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info