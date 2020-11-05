Brewer promoted to loan officer at PriorityOne Bank

PriorityOne Bank has announced the promotion of Brandi Brewer. Brewer will be serving as a Loan Officer for PriorityOne’s Richland branch.

Brandi has 16 years of experience in banking and has been with PriorityOne Bank since August of 2016. She has served in many areas of the bank, most recently, Loan Assistant.

Brewer has also served her community in multiple leadership roles. She organizes a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Fundraiser yearly. She is a member of Cleary Activities Committee for Cleary Heights Neighborhood and teaches the Kid’s Club class at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Florence where she is an active member. Brandi and her husband, Daniel have four boys, Ashton, who passed away at age 8 to cancer, Bryson, 9; Cason, 4; and Daxon, 2. Brandi stated, “I aspire to be a professional banker that strives to fulfill my duties to my utmost abilities and to raise my sons to be Godly men.”

PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, Mississippi, operates fifteen offices in twelve Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Flowood, Pearl, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $700 million.